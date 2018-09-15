Reyes went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Brewers.

Making his third start in the last five games, Reyes launched the first big-league homer of his career, pushing his slash line to .375/.474/.625 in seven games since his promotion. While he's not a big-name prospect for the Pirates, the 25-year-old appears to be holding down the short side of a platoon with Adam Frazier in left field, giving him some NL-only fantasy appeal for the stretch run.