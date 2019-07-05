Reyes (ankle) was activated off the 7-day injured list Thursday and went 0-for-3 with a run scored and a walk for Triple-A Indianapolis.

Reyes landed on the IL after suffering the ankle injury in mid-June and rejoined Indianapolis after a three-game rehab assignment with Low-A West Virginia. The 25-year-old has a .250/.294/.482 slash line with five home runs in 32 games at Triple-A.