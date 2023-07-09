The Pirates have selected Skenes with the first overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Standing a hulking 6-foot-6, 235 pounds and sporting a mustache worthy of screen time in the movie Tombstone, Skenes is an intimidating presence on the mound and the clear top pitcher in the class. He boasts a power arsenal headlined by a fastball that sits 99-100 mph and scrapes 103 mph. His top secondary is a mid-80s slider that projects as a plus-plus pitch, and his changeup is a strong third offering. The big righty, who transferred from Air Force, where he was a first-round talent as a two-way player, reached new heights this season after focusing solely on pitching. He struck out 200 batters and walked 19 over 114.2 innings (18 starts) while posting a 1.81 ERA and 0.78 WHIP. Skenes is widely considered the best pitching prospect from the college ranks since Stephen Strasburg in 2009, and he immediately has a case as the top pitching prospect in the game.