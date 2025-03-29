Strzelecki cleared waivers Saturday and was sent outright to Triple-A Indianapolis, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Strzelecki was stripped of his roster spot at the end of spring training in favor of Ryan Borucki, but the former will stick with the organization in Triple-A. Strzelecki turned in a 5.01 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 46.2 innings with the Guardians' Triple-A affiliate last year, and a repeat of those numbers in 2025 would make it hard for him to return to the majors anytime soon.
