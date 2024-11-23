The Guardians traded Strzelecki to the Pirates on Friday.

Strzelecki was designated for assignment Tuesday in order to make room for Franco Aleman on the Guardians' 40-man roster, but the former will now claim a spot on Pittsburgh's 40-man upon switching organizations. The 30-year-old put up a 5.01 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 46.2 innings in the minors last season, and he will compete for a spot in the Pirates' bullpen during spring training.