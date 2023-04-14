Stephenson (elbow) was activated Friday from the 15-day injured list.
Stephenson will join the Pirates' bullpen Friday night in St. Louis after missing the first three weeks of the 2023 regular season due to right elbow soreness. He could eventually work his way into a prominent setup role, though Pittsburgh's relief corps has been impressive all around in the early going.
