The Dodgers signed Stephenson (elbow) to a minor-league contract Monday, Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic report.

Stephenson made a total of just 12 appearances for the Angels after signing a three-year, $33 million contract before the 2024 campaign. He has a long history of arm problems and could miss the first couple months of the 2027 season while recovering from flexor surgery. The Dodgers can afford to be patient with Stephenson's rehab, and he has a chance to be a useful bullpen piece for them eventually if he can manage to stay healthy.