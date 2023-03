Stephenson (elbow) is listed as available out of the Pirates' bullpen for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game versus the Phillies, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Stephenson has been out all spring with right elbow soreness, but he's been throwing of late with no issues and is now cleared for game action. He'll try to get in a few appearances ahead of Opening Day before serving as a setup man for David Bednar.