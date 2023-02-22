Stephenson is dealing with minor right elbow discomfort and is going through a modified throwing program at this stage of spring training, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Stephenson doesn't look as though he'll be ready to pitch during the first week of Grapefruit League play, but the Pirates are still seemingly optimistic that his elbow issue won't be anything that threatens his availability for Opening Day. He could resume throwing off a mound early next week if he responds well to playing catch over the next few days.