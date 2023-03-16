Stephenson (elbow) felt good Thursday after throwing live batting practice Wednesday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Stephenson is likely to log one more live BP session before perhaps then making his Grapefruit League debut. The 30-year-old right-hander is still hoping to be ready for Opening Day as he works past a bout of minor elbow discomfort.
More News
-
Pirates' Robert Stephenson: Throws bullpen session•
-
Pirates' Robert Stephenson: Could resume mound work next week•
-
Pirates' Robert Stephenson: Dealing with arm discomfort•
-
Pirates' Robert Stephenson: Avoids arbitration•
-
Pirates' Robert Stephenson: Activated Sunday•
-
Pirates' Robert Stephenson: Claimed by Pirates•