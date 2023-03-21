Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Tuesday that Stephenson (elbow) is likely to open the season on the injured list, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Stephenson made his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday afternoon against the Phillies, but he issued two walks and gave up two hits in his one inning of work. The 30-year-old right-hander has been slowed all spring by lingering elbow soreness, and the Pirates apparently feel like he needs more recovery time.