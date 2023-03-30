Stephenson (elbow) was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 27.
Stephenson managed to get into Grapefruit League action before spring training came to an end, but he'll require a little more build-up after battling lingering right elbow soreness for most of camp.
