The Pirates claimed Munoz off waivers from Washington on Friday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Munoz posted a 5.86 ERA and 1.65 WHIP across 66 innings in Triple-A last season. The 23-year-old righty has yet to appear in a major-league game, but a spot on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster will give Munoz the chance to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster -- likely as a multi-inning reliever.