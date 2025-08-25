The Pirates claimed Kriedler off waivers from the Tigers on Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis.

The 27-year-old Kreidler is capable of playing multiple infield and outfield spots, but he's slashed just .138/.208/.176 over 211 plate appearances across parts of four seasons in the majors with the Tigers. He'll report to the minors with his new organization but could be a candidate for a call-up when Pittsburgh's active roster expands to 28 men Sept. 1.