The Pirates reinstated Horwitz (wrist) from the injured list Saturday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Horwitz has been on the injured list all season while working his way back from a thumb procedure he underwent in February to relieve some pain in his right wrist. He's been playing in rehab games since late April and has slashed .255/.294/.383 with two RBI and seven runs scored across 51 plate appearances. Now fully healthy, he's expected to take over as Pittsburgh's primary first baseman. Matt Gorski was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move.