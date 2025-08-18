Horwitz went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI on Sunday against the Cubs.

Horwitz snapped a brief three-game hitless streak with an RBI double in the third inning to tie the game at 1-1. He has had an inconsistent season as the Pirates' primary first baseman, but he has hit .295 with three home runs, 18 RBI and 13 runs scored across 27 games since the All-Star break.