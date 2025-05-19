Horwitz is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

The left-handed-hitting Horwitz could end up settling into a full-time role with the Pirates eventually, but he'll take a seat for the series opener versus the Reds while lefty Nick Lodolo takes the hill for Cincinnati. After being reinstated from the injured list Saturday after he had been on the shelf all season while recovering from a procedure to alleviate pain in his right wrist, Horwitz started at first base in the final two games of the Pirates' weekend series with the Phillies, going 1-for-6.