Horwitz went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI on Thursday against the Brewers.
He led off the fourth inning with a solo shot off Aaron Civale, Horwitz's first extra-base hit as a Pirate. He has gone 5-for-18 with only three strikeouts through six games since returning from a wrist injury and seems set in a strong-side platoon role at first base.
More News
-
Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Exiting starting nine Monday•
-
Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Hits fifth in Pittsburgh debut•
-
Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Back from injured list•
-
Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Set to return from IL this weekend•
-
Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Still finding groove•
-
Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Starting rehab assignment Sunday•