Horwitz went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI on Thursday against the Brewers.

He led off the fourth inning with a solo shot off Aaron Civale, Horwitz's first extra-base hit as a Pirate. He has gone 5-for-18 with only three strikeouts through six games since returning from a wrist injury and seems set in a strong-side platoon role at first base.