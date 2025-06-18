Horwitz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

The left-handed-hitting Horwitz will exit the lineup for just the second time in nine games while the Pirates face off against reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. Platoon mate Jared Triolo will step in at first base in place of Horwitz, who is batting .228 with one home run, seven RBI and nine runs through his first 26 games with the Pirates.