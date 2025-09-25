Horwitz went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-innings win over the Reds.

The 27-year-old first baseman dealt a potentially fatal blow to Cincinnati's playoff hopes when he launched his second two-bagger of the night into the right-field corner to lead off the 11th inning, bringing Bryan Reynolds home as the phantom runner. Horwitz is finishing up his 2025 campaign in style, slashing .300/.397/.540 over his last 16 games with six doubles, two homers, seven runs and eight RBI.