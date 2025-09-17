Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Resting against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Horwitz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
The left-handed-hitting Horwitz will hit the bench for the series finale while the Cubs send southpaw Matthew Boyd to the bump. Rafael Flores will step in for Horwitz on Wednesday to make his first MLB start.
