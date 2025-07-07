Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Resting against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Horwitz is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.
After starting in each of the last eight games, the left-handed-hitting Horwitz will be given the night off while the Royals send southpaw Noah Cameron to the hill for the series opener. Jared Triolo will replace Horwitz at first base and will bat eighth.
