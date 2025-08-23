Horwitz went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored Friday against the Rockies.

Horwitz smacked an RBI double in the second inning and followed that up with his fifth home run of the season four frames later. He hasn't hit for much power this season, he has a .132 ISO across 303 plate appearances, but now has four extra-base hits across his last five starts. Horwitz is otherwise having a solid second half of the season, as he's hitting .300 with four homers, 20 RBI and 17 runs scored across 31 games since the All-Star break.