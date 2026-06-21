Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Tallies 10th homer

Horwitz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Rockies.

Horwitz led off the game with his 10th home run of the season and third in his last 11 starts. His current career-best homer total in a season is 12, which he set in 2024 across 381 plate appearances. Horwitz will almost certainly clear that mark, and he also should continue to pick up plenty of counting stats while serving as Pittsburgh's primary leadoff hitter. Across his last 11 games, he's managed 10 runs scored and seven RBI while going 12-for-42.