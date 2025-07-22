Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Tallies three hits
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Horwitz went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored Monday against the Tigers.
Horwitz has bounced around the lineup since early July, but he's led off in five of the Pirates' last eight games against right-handed pitching. After a solid June, Horwitz has struggled to a .184 average in July, recording only three RBI and three runs scored across 14 games.
More News
-
Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Resting against lefty•
-
Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Slugs first leadoff homer•
-
Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Getting breather•
-
Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Sparks offense in win•
-
Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Getting night off against lefty•
-
Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Idle against lefty•