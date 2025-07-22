default-cbs-image
Horwitz went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored Monday against the Tigers.

Horwitz has bounced around the lineup since early July, but he's led off in five of the Pirates' last eight games against right-handed pitching. After a solid June, Horwitz has struggled to a .184 average in July, recording only three RBI and three runs scored across 14 games.

