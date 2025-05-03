The Pirates selected Rainey's contract from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.

Rainey had a strong spring training, posting a 1.13 ERA and 0.50 WHIP with 12 strikeouts over eight innings in eight appearances, but didn't break camp with Pittsburgh. The righty reliever has posted a 6.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB over nine innings with Indianapolis and will now get a shot with the big-league bullpen. Rainey will fill the 26-man roster spot that opened up when Isaiah Kiner-Falefa (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day IL on Saturday, and to make room for Rainey on the 40-man roster, Justin Lawrence (elbow) was moved from the 15-day to the 60-day IL.