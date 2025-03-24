Harrington is not expected to be included on the Pirates' Opening Day roster and is set to begin the season at Triple-A Indianapolis, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

After Jared Jones went down with an elbow injury last week that could result in an extended absence, Harrington appeared to be the leading contender to fill his spot in the rotation. Harrington, who will make his final spring start Monday versus the Twins, has posted a 2.70 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB in 6.2 innings through his first three Grapefruit League outings, but the Pirates seemingly aren't keen on starting up his MLB service clock just yet. Instead, with Carmen Mlodzinski getting stretched out to three innings in his most recent spring outing, the Pirates could elect to use him as a bulk reliever or starter when the fifth spot in the rotation comes up.