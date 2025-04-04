Pham was removed from Friday's game versus the Yankees with an apparent injury, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.
It's not clear what happened with Pham, who grounded out in the bottom of the second inning before being replaced on defense by Alexander Canario before the top of the third. The Pirates should offer an update on his status shortly.
More News
-
Pirates' Tommy Pham: Tallies third stolen base•
-
Pirates' Tommy Pham: Taking Saturday off•
-
Pirates' Tommy Pham: Back in action Thursday•
-
Pirates' Tommy Pham: Labels early exit as precautionary•
-
Pirates' Tommy Pham: Exits early with hip tightness•
-
Pirates' Tommy Pham: Inks one-year deal with Pittsburgh•