Heineman (concussion) was activated from the 7-day injured list and is starting behind the plate Sunday against the Cardinals, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Heineman has been unavailable for the past week-plus with a concussion, but he's cleared the necessary protocols and is back in the lineup Sunday. The 31-year-old had a .916 OPS over eight games in September prior to his stint on the injured list.