Heineman went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Phillies.

Heineman did all of his damage during a five-run rally for the Pirates in the ninth inning by delivering a two-run single before coming around to score. Since the All-Star break, Heineman has settled into a near-even timeshare with Jason Delay behind the plate, collecting three hits across 10 at-bats. Overall, Heineman has maintained a .218/.269/.267 line across 110 plate appearances on the season.