Heineman will start at catcher and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Brewers.

Heineman will pick up his fourth start in five games and appears to have overtaken Jason Delay as the Pirates' preferred option behind the plate. Considering that Heineman is hitting .231 with no home runs and one stolen base across 117 plate appearances in the majors this season and typically hits at the bottom of the order, he'll struggle to offer much fantasy value even in leagues that start two catchers.