Heineman went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Heineman was called up Tuesday after Austin Hedges (concussion) was played on the injured list, and he immediately drew a start behind the plate while hitting ninth. He had a key sequence to provide Pittsburgh with an insurance run during the seventh inning, as he reached base on a single, stole second base and then came around to score. Heineman managed just a .544 OPS across 174 plate appearances in the majors in 2022, so his ability to provide ongoing production is questionable at best.