Heineman is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Heineman had been scheduled to catch for the Pirates in Monday's 7-5 loss in the series opener, only to be scratched due to "manager's discretion," per Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Skipper Derek Shelton will keep Heineman on the bench Tuesday for a third straight contest, with each absence from the lineup coming against a right-handed starting pitcher. Jason Delay seems to have unseated Heineman as Shelton's preferred option behind the plate.