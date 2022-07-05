site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Tyler Heineman: On paternity leave
The Pirates placed Heineman on paternity leave Tuesday.
Heineman figures to miss a few games while on paternity leave. Jason Delay joins the active roster to back up Michael Perez at catcher while Heineman is out.
