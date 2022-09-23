site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-tyler-heineman-placed-on-7-day-il | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Placed on 7-day IL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Heineman (concussion) was placed on the 7-day injured list Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Heineman was slashing .364/.462/.455 over the past three weeks, but he will now be forced to sit out for at least a week. The move allows room for Ji-hwan Bae to join the active roster.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read