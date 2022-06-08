Heineman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.
Heineman has seemingly usurped Michael Perez as Pittsburgh's No. 1 catcher, but Perez will get the nod in the series finale as the Pirates and Tigers get together for a day game after a night game. In Tuesday's 5-3 loss, Heineman was behind the plate for all nine innings and was hitless over his three plate appearances.
More News
-
Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Gets breather Saturday•
-
Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Starting again Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Three hits, two runs in win•
-
Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Claimed by Pirates•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Heineman: Heading to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Heineman: Contract selected by Toronto•