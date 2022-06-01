Heineman is starting Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Although right-hander Mitch White is starting for the Dodgers on Wednesday, Heineman will start behind the plate for the fifth time in the last seven games. Over the last six matchups, he's gone 4-for-14 with three runs, a walk and a strikeout.
