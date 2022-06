Heineman went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Monday against the Cubs.

Heineman doubled in a run in the seventh inning to contribute to a five-run rally for Pittsburgh. It was his first hit in his last 21 at-bats -- a span of seven starts. Heineman is still operating as Pittsburgh's primary catcher, though he's hitting just .155/.221/.211across 80 plate appearances on the season.