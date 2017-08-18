LeBlanc was put on the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game against the Cardinals with a left quad strain.

LeBlanc allowed four runs off four hits and a pair of walks during an inning of work Thursday against the Cardinals, and will go on the DL following one of his worst outings of the season. There doesn't appear to be a concrete timetable for the left-hander as of yet, but he will be eligible to return for the beginning of the series against Chicago on Aug. 28. In a corresponding move, the Pirates recalled reliever Steven Brault from Triple-A Indianapolis.