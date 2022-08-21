site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Yohan Ramirez: Optioned to Indianapolis
Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Ramirez was recalled by the Pirates Aug. 3 and struggled to a 6.43 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 5:4 K:BB across six appearances with the team since. Cam Vieaux was recalled in the corresponding move.
