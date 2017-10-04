Play

Prince Fielder: Released by Rangers

Fielder (neck) was released by Texas on Wednesday.

Although it was expected that Fielder would stay on the 40-man roster until his contract expired in 2020, it appears as though there was a financial settlement regarding the 33-year-old's neck injury that allowed the club to take him off their roster. Fielder's career came to a close earlier this season when he announced his retirement in early August.

