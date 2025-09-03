Ortiz is slashing .269/.370/.538 with six home runs and a 28.3 percent strikeout rate in 23 games for Triple-A Round Rock.

The lefty slugger's production has been 20 percent better than the average Pacific Coast League hitter in his first taste of the highest level of the minors. Ortiz, 23, repeated Double-A this year and slashed .247/.343/.444 with 16 home runs and a 22.3 percent strikeout rate in 89 games for Frisco before getting promoted to the Express on Aug. 5. He has started seven games in right field and 15 games at first base since getting to Triple-A. Texas will need to add Ortiz to the 40-man roster this offseason or leave him exposed to the Rule 5 draft.