Ortiz has a .331/.392/.699 slash line with 16 home runs and a 23.7 percent strikeout rate in 186 plate appearances for High-A Hickory.

The lefty-hitting first baseman has been on a prolonged power binge, as he also hit seven home runs in 29 games for Single-A Down East before getting a promotion to High-A on May 23. Ortiz is likely limited to first base and designated hitter defensively, so there will always be pressure on his bat, but so far he has done the requisite amount of damage to emerge as one of the better first base prospects in the minors.