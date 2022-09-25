site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Back in action Sunday
Garcia (wrist) is starting in right field and hitting cleanup Sunday against the Guardians.
He was hit on the wrist by a pitch in Friday's game and is back in there after getting Saturday off. Garcia is hitting .229 with four home runs and three steals in 20 games this month.
