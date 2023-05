Garcia went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 7-2 win over Colorado.

Garcia's fourth-inning blast off Karl Kauffmann gave the Rangers a lead they never relinquished. The slugging outfielder is on a tear with five home runs (11 RBI) over the last five games, giving him 14 for the season, which ranks third in MLB behind Pete Alonso and Max Muncy.