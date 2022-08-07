Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double, five RBI and a run scored in an 8-0 win over the White Sox on Saturday.

Garcia came up to bat with the bases loaded on two occasions, and he delivered with a two-RBI single in the third followed by a bases-clearing double in the seventh to blow the game wide open. The five-RBI performance now gives him 70 RBI on the season. Garcia is slashing an excellent .296/.367/.500 over the past 15 days. The 29-year-old slugger will look to pass his career-high 90 RBI total from last season with more quality situational hitting down the stretch.