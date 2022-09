Garcia went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 10-9 extra-innings loss to the Mariners.

Garcia hit just .211 (8-for-38) with a triple, two doubles, four RBI, five runs and a stolen base in 11 games since his last homer. The outfielder has enjoyed a productive 2022 campaign with 26 homers, 25 stolen bases, 97 RBI, 86 runs scored, 31 doubles and five triples in 149 contests. He's also slashed a respectable .250/.301/.454 across 632 plate appearances.