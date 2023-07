Garcia was removed from Saturday's game against the Dodgers after taking a pitch off his right hand, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Garcia was struck by a Bobby Miller fastball -- clocked at 98 mph -- in the bottom of the fourth inning. He stayed in the game initially, but Robbie Grossman ultimately took his spot in the Rangers' lineup in the bottom of the fifth. Garcia finished the day 0-for-1 with the hit-by-pitch.