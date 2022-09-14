Garcia went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double, two walks, a stolen base, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Athletics.

Garcia did a little bit of everything from the cleanup spot. The outfielder's homer was his third in five games and his 25th of the year, and he added his 24th steal of the year. With six extra-base hits in his last 17 at-bats, Garcia is locked in with his power stroke. He's up to a .253/.301/.461 slash line with 92 RBI, 79 runs scored, 29 doubles and four triples through 137 contests overall as one of the Rangers' most productive hitters this season.