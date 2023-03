Garcia started in center field and went 0-for-4 in Monday's exhibition game against the Royals.

Garcia, who will also start in center Tuesday, is getting reps there because Leody Taveras (oblique) is still about a week away, according to Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News. Texas manager Bruce Bochy wants to keep center field options open until Taveras returns, and Garcia and Bubba Thompson appear to be the primary fill-ins.